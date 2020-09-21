Ontario records more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for the third time in four days

Ontario has recoded another three-and-a-half month high, when it comes to the number of new cases of COVID-19.

425 new cases have been identified today, which is the third time in four days we've seen more than 400 new cases.

It's also higher than the seven-day average which is now up to 335.

175 of the new cases came in Toronto, with 84 in Peel Region and 60 in Ottawa.

Nearly 32,000 tests were completed, and there's still more than 34,000 cases still waiting for results.

Only two new deaths have been reported, with the provincial total now up to 2,829.

There's now 3,299 active cases in the province, which is the highest we've seen since June 10th. By comparison, on June 10th, there was 580 people in hospital. Today, there's 65.