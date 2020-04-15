Ontario records new one-day high of COVID-19 related deaths

Provincial health officials have reported 51 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 385.

494 new cases were reported, bringing the total number to more than 8,500.

There are some positive signs though, with the number of people in hospital down by 26, the number of people in the ICU down by one and the number of people on ventilators down by 11.

Also, the number of overall cases has yet to start doubling in a week, which is what one provincial model predicted would happen at this time. We had just over 4,700 cases a week ago on Wednesday.

The province was able to complete more than 6,000 tests, but the number of cases under investigation grew to more than 4,400, up from 2,100 yesterday.