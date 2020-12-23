Ontario records second-highest daily case count of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 2,408 new cases of COVID-19 today, up from 2,202 yesterday. Today's case count is only 24 cases shy of the record which was set on December 17 with 2,432 cases.

We are above the seven day average of 2,304.

Toronto is reporting 629 new cases - down from 636 yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 448 new cases - down from 504

York Region reported a record 190 new cases - down from 218

Windsor-Essex is reporting 234 new cases - up from 172

56,660 new tests were completed. The positivity rate is 4.8% compared to 5.0% on Tuesday.

There are 66,976 people waiting for results. (There are 10,316 more people waiting for results than tests completed.)

41 new deaths reported. The total number of people who have died from COVID is now 4,229. (This is the third time in eight days we've seen 40+ deaths)

16 of those were residents in long-term care.

(27 new deaths in people 80 years and older, 11 new deaths in people ages 60-79, 3 new deaths in people ages 40-59)

Number of people in hospital is 1,002, down from yesterday's 1,005 (This is only the second time we've surpassed 1,000 since May. The record number of hospitalizations was set on May 5 1,043)

Number of people in ICU is 275, up 2 from 273 yesterday. (This is a record. The previous record was set yesterday at 273. Before that, the record was set on April 9 at 264.)

Number of people on ventilators is 186, up 14 from 172 yesterday.

There are 19,424 active cases in the province.

There are 2,243 more resolved cases.