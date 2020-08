The province is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 91 today.

22 of today's new cases were in Toronto.

Over the last two days, there were 242 more recoveries, outpacing the number of new infections.

There were four new deaths reported Tuesday and zero on Monday.

There were more than 42,000 tests processed over the two days.

29 of 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.