Ontario reportedly considering another state of emergency

On the same day the province is expected to release worrisome new modelling, the Ford government is also gearing up to announce new restrictions to combat COVID-19.

Sources tell our media partners CTV News and CP24 that a second provincial state of emergency is on the table, although a firm decision hasn't been announced yet.

Declaring a state of emergency would give the province sweeping powers to take action quickly when it comes to implementing new restrictions like the further closure of businesses, prohibiting events and gatherings, and legally compelling people to stay home.

Sources tell CTV and CP24 that the declaration of a state of emergency would give the province the power to create and introduce new enhanced public health measures.

NEWSTALK 1010 confirmed yesterday that a curfew was not a measure being considered by cabinet. However some things that are being considered — lowering the outdoor gathering limit from 10 people to five people, limiting shopping hours to between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., limiting office spaces to either no workers or only essential workers, and further restrictions on the construction industry, sources say.