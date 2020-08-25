Ontario reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials say 100 new cases of COVID-19 showed up in Ontario yesterday, which is a slight decrease compared to the day before.

However, it is the fifth straight day that we've seen increases above 100 in the province. Seven of the last eight days have been above 100, with the only day below, coming on a day when 11 health units failed to report any data.

Still, the Health Minister is reporting 30 of the 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting none at all.

More than 20,000 tests were completed.