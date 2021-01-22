Ontario reporting fewer than 3,000 new COVID cases for fifth straight day

Ontario is reporting 2,662 new COVID-19 cases today which is up from 2,632 yesterday but it's the 5th straight day we've been below 3,000.

The 7-day average is now 2,703, down from 2,751 yesterday.

Toronto is reporting 779 new cases today - down from 897 yesterday

Peel Region is reporting 542 new cases - up from 412

York Region is reporting 228 new cases - down from 245

71,750 tests completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.3% down from yesterday's 4.3%. (Today's per cent positivity is the lowest we've seen since December 13th when it was 3.2%)

87 new deaths reported. (This is just shy of the record 100 deaths recorded on January 15th)

43 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

(60 new deaths in people 80+, 26 new deaths in people 60-79, 1 new deaths in people 40-59)

The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 5,701.

Number of people in hospital is 1,512 - down by 21.

Number of people in ICU is 383 - down by 5.

Number of people on ventilators 291 - down by 2.

There were 3,375 resolved cases . The number of active cases is at 25,263 - down from 26,063 yesterday.

Vaccine doses administered:

For the day: 11,168

Total: 264,985