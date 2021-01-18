Ontario reporting lowest number of daily COVID cases in almost three weeks

Ontario is reporting 2,578 new COVID-19 cases today which is down from 3,422 yesterday and the lowest since December 29th.

The 7-day average is now 3,074. This is down 10 per cent compared to the same time last week.

Toronto is reporting 815 new cases today - down from 1,035 yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 507 new cases -down from 585 yesterday.

York Region is reporting 151 new cases - down from 246 yesterday.

Just over 40,300 tests completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 6.6 per cent.



Twenty-four new deaths reported, 14 of which were residents in long-term care.

Number of people in hospital is 1,571 - up by 1.

Number of people in ICU is 394 - down by 1.

Number of people on ventilators 303 - up by 10.

There was 2,826 resolved cases. The number of active cases is at 28,621 - down from 28,893 yesterday.

Vaccine doses administered:

For the day: 9,691

Total: 209,788