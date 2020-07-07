Ontario reporting lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 since June 26

Health Officials in Ontario have revealed 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, which is the lowest one-day total since we had 111, back on June 26.

The number of deaths remained lower too, with two new deaths reported, bringing the total in the province to 2,691.

Once again, the lion's share of the new cases came in three areas, with Toronto, York and Peel reporting 70% of the new cases.

And, the number of recoveries out-paced the number of people getting sick, with 67 fewer active cases in the province. There's now, 1,766 people in Ontario infected with COVID-19. Compare that to April 25, when we had almost 5,700 active cases.

The number of people in hospital jumped by 13, to 131, while the number of people in ICU and on ventilators remained relatively low.

Testing was down, with the number of completed tests at just over 15,000, falling short of the daily goal of 20,000 tests.