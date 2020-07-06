iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ontario reporting no new deaths from COVID-19

COVID-19

Health Officials in Ontario are reporting 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, but no new deaths connected to the virus.

That's the first time that's happened since the end of March. It also marks the seventh straight day we've seen the new-case totals below 200. It's also lower than the seven-day average of 162.

160 people recovered from the virus, meaning there are fewer active cases in the province. There's now 1,833 active cases, compared to 3,041 just three weeks ago.

74% of the new cases came in Toronto, York and Peel, with Toronto recording 59 new cases.

The number of people in hospital dropped again, by 21 to 118. While the number of people in ICU and on ventilators both decreased slightly.