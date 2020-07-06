Ontario reporting no new deaths from COVID-19

Health Officials in Ontario are reporting 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, but no new deaths connected to the virus.

That's the first time that's happened since the end of March. It also marks the seventh straight day we've seen the new-case totals below 200. It's also lower than the seven-day average of 162.

160 people recovered from the virus, meaning there are fewer active cases in the province. There's now 1,833 active cases, compared to 3,041 just three weeks ago.

74% of the new cases came in Toronto, York and Peel, with Toronto recording 59 new cases.

The number of people in hospital dropped again, by 21 to 118. While the number of people in ICU and on ventilators both decreased slightly.