Ontario reports 1,890 new cases; active cases decline

Ontario is reporting a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, but we're recording more resolved cases than new cases today.



The province is reporting 1,890 new cases today, down from yesterday's total of 1,676.



Today's report is higher than the seven-day average coming into today of 1,815.



Toronto is reporting 517 new cases today-down from 588 yesterday. Peel Region is reporting 471 new cases today-up from 349 yesterday. York Region is reporting 187 new cases today-up from 141 yesterday. Halton is reporting 96 new cases today-up from 66 cases yesterday. Durham Region is reporting 75 new cases today-down from 76 yesterday.



48,546 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 4.4%, which is slightly lower than yesterday. The seven-day average positivity rate coming into today was 4.14%.



54,613 people are still waiting for their results.



28 new deaths reported (3,836 total). This is the highest daily increase in deaths since Dec. 2.

One new death came in the 40-59 age group.

Seven deaths came in the 60-79 age group and 20 came in the 80 and over age group

11 deaths were among long-term care residents.



Number of people in hospital is 811-up from 794 yesterday. This is the highest number of people we've had in hospital since May 29.

Number of people in ICU is 221-up from 219 yesterday.

Number of people on ventilators is at 129-down from 132 yesterday.



There were 1,924 resolved cases reported, which brings down the number of active cases. There are now 16,089 people currently infected with COVID-19.