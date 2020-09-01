Ontario reports 112 new cases of COVID-19, one new death related to coronavirus

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the coronavirus.

There were also 92 cases newly marked as resolved in today's report.

The total number of cases now stands at 42,421, which includes 2,812 deaths and 38,369 cases marked as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 27 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says 18 health units are reporting no new cases today.

The province was able to complete 23,545 tests over the previous day.