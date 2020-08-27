Ontario reports 118 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 41,813, which includes 2,803 deaths and 37,940 cases marked as resolved.

There were 77 cases newly marked as resolved in today's report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of Ontario's 34 health regions are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says 18 of those reported no new cases at all.

The province was able to complete 28,625 tests in the previous day.