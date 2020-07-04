Ontario reports 121 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Better coronavirus case numbers for Ontario Saturday.

Provincial health officials reported 121 new cases, the lowest total since June 26th.

Toronto accounted for 27 of the new cases, Peel region 23 and york region 20.

There were 174 cases resolved.

Five new deaths were reported, raising the total number to 2,687.

Over 21,000 tests were conducted, with another nearly 16,000 under investigation.

Just over 31,000 cases have now been resolved.

29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units,reported five or fewer cases.

Just one new outbreak was reported at a long-term care home over the past 24 hours.



