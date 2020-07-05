Ontario reports 138 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

A slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, but still well below 200.

138 new cases reported in Ontario Sunday - that's 17 more than yesterday.

Almost 24 thousand tests were processed Saturday.

Two deaths are being reported in the province.

30 of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases. 16 had no new cases at all.

Meantime, Toronto Public Health is changing how they report case numbers.

Starting Monday, COVID-19 case numbers will only be reported on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.



