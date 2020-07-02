Ontario reports 153 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario Health Officials have reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, marking a slight increase from yesterday when 149 new cases were reported.

Today, only 11 public health units in the province reported any new COVID-19 cases, with six of the 11 health units reporting five or fewer cases.

386 cases have been listed as resolved for both days, which means the number of active cases has continued to drop. There's now 1,960 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

There was more than 24,000 tests completed in the province yesterday, with the number of cases under investigation at just under 14,000.

The number of people who've died rose by four, both yesterday and today. There's now been 2,680 total deaths in Ontario.