Ontario reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total to 79.

The total includes a new case that was reported late Thursday, in Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the prime minister's wife.

The new cases include people who live in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Ottawa, Niagara, and Waterloo.

A man in his 80s in the Niagara Region is hospitalized, but all of the other people are in self-isolation.

Most of the new cases are in people who recently travelled to places such as the United States and Egypt or have had close contacts with other confirmed cases.

Six cases are not listed with specific sources of transmission, but health officials say the investigations into those cases are ongoing.