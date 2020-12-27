Ontario reports 2,005 COVID-19 cases

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 2,005 cases of COVID-19 today and 18 more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 572 new cases in Toronto, 331 in Peel, 207 in York Region and 140 in Windsor-Essex County.

The province says 823 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 285 people in intensive care and 194 on ventilators.

The province now has added more than 2,000 cases each day for 13 days in a row and is entering its second day of province-wide restrictions to stem the spread.

Elliott says data about the number of tests completed over the holidays is coming shortly after a delay from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26.

In the latest round of testing, 41,783 tests were processed, bringing the positivity rate to 5.1%.

Ontario authorities are urging people to stay home as much as possible as part of a provincewide shutdown, after news that a variant of the COVID-19 virus was discovered in the Durham Region on Saturday.

With files from Heather Seaman