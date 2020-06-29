iHeartRadio

Ontario reports 257 new cases of COVID-19, but most are in southwestern Ontario

COVID-19

Health Officials are reporting a significant spike in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 257 new infections. However, 177 of those cases came in Windsor-Essex.

There was only 80 cases reported in the rest of the province.

Only 89 people recovered in the province, meaning there's more active cases of COVID-19. There is now 2,050 active cases in the province.

The number of deaths is up by seven, bringing the total to 2,658.

The number of people in hospital is up a little to 232, while the numbers of people in ICU and on ventilators, are down slightly.

There was no new cases of COVID-19 reported among long-term care residents.