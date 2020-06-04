Ontario reports 356 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 356 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 more deaths.

That brings the total in the province to 29,403 _ an increase of 1.2 per cent over the previous day.

It includes 2,357 deaths and 23,208 cases that have been resolved.

Ontario completed 20,822 tests in the previous day, more than the 20,000-per-day goal the province has pledged earlier in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government made former federal health minister Jane Philpott an adviser.

Philpott, a physician, will help with the design and implementation on a new health-data platform.