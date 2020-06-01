iHeartRadio

Ontario reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

COVID-19

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 404 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 28,263 cases _ an increase of 1.5 per cent over the previous day.

It includes 2,276 deaths and 22,153 cases that have been resolved.

Hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators remained steady, but the number of patients in intensive care increased.

The number of tests completed in the previous day dropped to 14,379 _ down from a high of over 20,000 reported Saturday _ as the amount tends to fall after a weekend.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 112 outbreaks of COVID-19 in those facilities, down from 114 Sunday.