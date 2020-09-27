iHeartRadio

Ontario reports 491 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase in months

Covid latest

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 491 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the illness.

It's the highest daily increase in cases reported in Ontario since early May.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 137 cases were reported in Toronto, 131 cases in Peel Region and 58 each in Ottawa and York Region.

She says 63 per cent of the day's new cases are among people under the age of 40.   

In total, 112 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 28 in intensive care.

Elliott says the province conducted 42,500 tests since the last daily report.