Ontario reports 434 new COVID-19 cases and 40 more deaths

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 434 new COVID-19 cases today, and 40 more deaths.

The province has now seen 17,553 cases. The death toll now stands at 1,216.

12,005 cases have been resolved.

In the previous day there were 17,146 tests completed. 9,785 cases are currently under investigation.

1,010 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. 232 of them are in the intensive care unit; of those in ICU, 174 are on ventilators.

Here are the latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Canada-wide as of 3:00 p.m. on May 3, 2020:

There are 59,366 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

-Quebec: 31,865 confirmed (including 2,205 deaths, 7,258 resolved)

-Ontario: 17,553 confirmed (including 1,216 deaths, 12,005 resolved)

-Alberta: 5,670 confirmed (including 94 deaths, 2,359 resolved)

-British Columbia: 2,171 confirmed (including 114 deaths, 1,376 resolved)

-Nova Scotia: 971 confirmed (including 37 deaths, 624 resolved)

-Saskatchewan: 421 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 302 resolved)

-Manitoba: 281 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 237 resolved)

-Newfoundland and Labrador: 259 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 232 resolved)

-New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 118 resolved)

-Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 24 resolved)

-Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

-Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

-Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

-Nunavut: 1 confirmed

Total: 59,366 (0 presumptive, 59,366 confirmed including 3,681 deaths, 24,564 resolved)

With files from The Canadian Press