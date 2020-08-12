iHeartRadio

Ontario reports 95 new COVID-19 cases after remarkably-low Tuesday

It's nowhere close to the low numbers we saw on Tuesday, but Ontario's COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the right direction.

The province is reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19 today and one new death.

There are 49 patients in hospital and 20 are in ICU, while 10 people are on a ventilator.

Toronto is reporting 19 new cases, Peel is reporting 16 and York Region is reporting three.

Only six of the province's public health units are reporting more than five new cases.

