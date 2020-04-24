Ontario reports back-to-back daily highs for COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 640 new COVID-19 cases today, and 50 more deaths.

That's the largest single-day increase in new cases so far, though the growth rate in total cases remains relatively low, at five per cent.

Hospitalizations, and the numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators all increased in the previous day.

Ontario has now had 13,519 total cases, including 763 deaths and 7,087 resolved cases.

Long-term care deaths -- which are reported in a different database that often doesn't sync up with the total provincial numbers -- increased by 57 over the past day.