Ontario reports decline in new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting a slight decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, but the positivity rate has increased.

The province is reporting 1,676 new cases today, down from Monday's record high of 1,925. It's the lowest number of new cases we've seen since Nov. 26.

Today's report is lower than the seven-day average coming into today of 1,820.

Toronto is reporting 588 new cases today-down from 601 yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 349 new cases today-down from 512 yesterday.

York Region is reporting 141 new cases today-down from 167 yesterday.

Durham Region is reporting 76 new cases today-down from 133 yesterday.

39,200 tests were completed, which is far fewer than yesterday's total. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 5%, which is a percentage point higher than Monday.

40,732 people are still waiting for their results.

10 new deaths reported (3,808 total). This is the lowest single-day increase in deaths since Dec. 1.

Four deaths came in the 60-79 age group and six came in the 80 and over age group

Five deaths were among long-term care residents.

The effective reproductive number is 0.98 which means for every COVID-positive person, they are infecting less than one other person.

Number of people in hospital is 794-up from 725 yesterday

Number of people in ICU is 219-up from 213 yesterday

Number of people on ventilators is at 132-up from 121 yesterday.

There were 1,549 resolved cases reported. There are now 16,151 people currently infected with COVID-19.