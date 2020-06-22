Ontario reports fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 28th

Health Officials in Ontario are reporting 161 new cases of COVID-19, marking the eighth day in the last nine that we've seen fewer than 200 new cases.

Also, the number of people who recovered was 214, meaning more people are getting better, compared with those getting sick. There's now 2,095 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is almost 1,000 fewer, compared to June 12.

18 of the 34 public health units are reporting no new cases, with Toronto reporting only 36 new infections. Peel had 44 new cases, while Windsor had 32. Those are the three areas still in Stage One of the reopening plan.

Three new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,609.

The number of people in hospital dropped again by 20, to 266. The number of people in ICU and on ventilators also dropped slightly.

More than 22,000 tests were completed, with the number of cases under investigation is now down to a little more than 10,000.