Ontario reports highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases since June 29th

Health officials are reporting 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today, the highest one-day total since June 29th.

The seven-day average of new cases coming into today was 167, which is up from an average of 149 on Tuesday.

71 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 38 in Peel Region and 37 in Ottawa.

More than 32,500 tests were completed yesterday as well.

Premier Doug Ford has fielded various questions throughout the week about further measures the government could take, but repeated Friday his message that Ontarians follow public health guidelines and avoid large gatherings.

"Continue wearing a face mask, sanitize and keep social distancing," he said. "Anywhere where there's large urban areas, congregate living especially, that's where we have teams going in there."

"We've got to work together, all I've been asking is please try to avoid these big gatherings, please try to avoid the weddings that I heard were 150, 170 people, just follow the guidelines and everyone will be okay."

with files from Lucas Meyer