Ontario reports just 111 new cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting just 111 new cases of COVID-19 today, the lowest number since March 25th.

"While very welcome news, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from one day of data. Rather, we'll continue to keep a close eye on what is hopefully the continuation of our downward trend," said Health Minister Christine Elliott in a tweet.

226 more cases are now resolved which means there are 115 fewer active cases in the province. There are now 1,918 active cases.

28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases. 19 of them reported no new cases.

Toronto, York and Peel accounted for 65% of new cases with 30 in Toronto, 13 in York Region and 29 in Peel region.

More than 30,700 tests were processed.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined.

Three new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,644.



With files from Dave Bradley