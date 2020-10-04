Ontario reports lower COVID-19 case number Sunday

Health officials reported 566 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday, down 87 from Saturday's total.

Toronto reported 196 down from 284 the previous day. Peel Region had higher numbers with 123, up from 104, while York Region reported 42 down from 50 cases Saturday. Nearly 64% of the new cases are in the GTA.

62% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 534 more resolved cases.

Four more deaths were reported, with 3 more added from unaccounted numbers in the Spring and Summer.

Nearly 40,000 tests were completed, with nearly 79,000 more still under investigation.



The number of people in hospital rose to 169 from 155 the previous day.

The number of people in ICU wards and ventilators was unavailable, because at least 35 hospitals did not submit the daily data.



