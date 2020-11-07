Ontario reports new record high of 1,132 COVID-19 cases as new system takes effect

Ontario is reporting a new daily record of COVID-19 cases with 1,132 infections reported today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province also recorded 11 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The latest figures come as a new tiered system loosening health measures in several hot spots takes effect.

Today's case count surpasses the previous provincial daily high of 1,050 cases reported on Tuesday.

Elliott says the new cases include 336 infections in Toronto, 258 in Peel, 114 in York Region, 78 in Ottawa, 64 in Halton and 55 in Hamilton.

Most of those hot spots are implementing less stringent health measures today according to the terms of Ontario's new, colour-coded COVID-19 assessment system.