iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ontario reports record-number of COVID-19 cases

La Santé publique du Québec a tenu un point de presse, jeudi matin, pour rassurer la population concernant l'épidémie de coronavirus. Les autorités rappellent qu'aucun cas n'a été confirmé en sols québécois. Quatre personnes ont subi des tests qui se sont révélés négatifs. Le risque qu'un voyageur importe le virus ici est jugé faible, tout comme le risque de transmission de la maladie advenant un éventuel cas positif, selon le directeur national de la Santé publique, Horacio Arruda.

Ontario has set a new record for the daily increase in COVID-19 cases.

The province is reporting 700 new cases of the virus, the highest-ever single-day increase.

According to the province, 128 people are in hospital, but 40 hospitals did not report.

One new death was recorded.

More than 40,000 tests were completed yesterday but there are almost 50,000 cases under investigation.

Tune in to NEWSTALK1010 at 1:00 p.m. when we hear live from the Premier and the Health Minister.