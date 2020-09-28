Ontario reports record-number of COVID-19 cases

Ontario has set a new record for the daily increase in COVID-19 cases.



The province is reporting 700 new cases of the virus, the highest-ever single-day increase.



According to the province, 128 people are in hospital, but 40 hospitals did not report.



One new death was recorded.



More than 40,000 tests were completed yesterday but there are almost 50,000 cases under investigation.



