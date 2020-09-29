Ontario reports slight dip in new COVID-19 cases

The province is reporting a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases.



Health Minister Christine Elliott says 554 new cases were reported today, which is down from yesterday's record total of 700.



Of the new cases, 251 are in Toronto, 106 are in Ottawa, 79 are in Peel and 43 are in York Region.

There were four new deaths and nine more people have been hospitalized with the virus.



More than 38,000 tests were completed, however there are still nearly 55,000 under investigation.

Currently there are 30 people in ICU and 16 people on ventilators.