Ontario resident identified as victim of fatal snowshoeing accident in BC

woman

A snowshoer who set out alone on a rugged mountain trail on Vancouver's north shore Thursday has died.

Squamish RCMP say the 21-year-old woman from Ontario was removed from a steep gully Friday morning after an overnight search.

She was found on the east side of the Howe Sound Crest Trail about five kilometres from the Cypress Mountain ski area.

The Mounties say the woman was transported back to the base of North Shore Rescue and medical staff pronounced her dead.

Officials with the search and rescue group say the woman was found about 20 hours after she contacted a friend in Toronto to report she was lost.

That friend reported that the woman called to say she was returning from St. Mark's Summit and realized she had strayed from the trail.
 