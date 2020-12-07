Ontario's Auditor General concerned over upselling in funeral homes

Ontario Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk says the most alarming finding in her annual report this year is the discovery of upselling in funeral homes.

She says while the Bereavement Authority is a relatively new government body with a small staff, the activity in some homes has to be addressed.

When Lysyk's office sent in staff undercover to explore options like funerals and cremation, 50 per cent reported pressure tactics or misleading information.

Her report also documented some education curriculum not being reviewed and updated, condo owners with a lack of recourse for rising fees, confusion over taking care of residents in retirement homes and a vast majority of cannabis being sold illegally despite legalization.

Lysyk also responded to criticism she has received both from the premier and investigative piece in the Toronto Star.

After Premier Doug Ford slammed her for overstepping her mandate in a recent COVID19 report, Lysyk stook by her work in that report, saying it's just like the usual audits she does and she'll continue to do them.

As for the Star finding incidents of workplace complaints and intimidation in her office during the pandemic, Lysyk called the report a misrepresentation and she gets along with her staff.