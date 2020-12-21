Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate creeping towards 5%

The province is reporting 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from 2,316 yesterday. (This is only the second time in 7 days we have been below 2,200 cases)

We are below the seven day average of 2,276.

Toronto is reporting 611 new cases- up from 486 yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 480 new cases- up from 468

York Region reported a record 192 new cases- down from 326

Windsor-Essex is reporting 138 new cases- down from 151



Just over 54,505 new tests completed. Positivity rate was 4.7%...compared to 3.6% on Sunday.

There are 39,106 people waiting for results

17 new deaths reported. The total number of people who have died from COVID is now 4,167.

6 of the deaths were people living in long-term care.

Number of people in hospital is 915, up 40 from yesterday's 875

Number of people in ICU is 265, up 4 from 261 yesterday.

Number of people on ventilators is 152, down 4 from 156 yesterday.

19,019 active cases in the province.

There are 1,654 more resolved cases.