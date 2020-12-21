Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate creeping towards 5%
The province is reporting 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from 2,316 yesterday. (This is only the second time in 7 days we have been below 2,200 cases)
We are below the seven day average of 2,276.
Toronto is reporting 611 new cases- up from 486 yesterday.
Peel Region is reporting 480 new cases- up from 468
York Region reported a record 192 new cases- down from 326
Windsor-Essex is reporting 138 new cases- down from 151
Just over 54,505 new tests completed. Positivity rate was 4.7%...compared to 3.6% on Sunday.
There are 39,106 people waiting for results
17 new deaths reported. The total number of people who have died from COVID is now 4,167.
6 of the deaths were people living in long-term care.
Number of people in hospital is 915, up 40 from yesterday's 875
Number of people in ICU is 265, up 4 from 261 yesterday.
Number of people on ventilators is 152, down 4 from 156 yesterday.
19,019 active cases in the province.
There are 1,654 more resolved cases.