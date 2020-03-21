Ontario's manufacturers urged to re-tool productions for medical supplies

Premier Doug Ford is calling manufacturers and businesses to action.

He says the medical community is facing critical shortages and needs companies to re-tool their productions, if possible. "We need ventilators, face masks, surgical gowns, protective eye wear, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, swabs, medical gloves, and lab testing equipment."

The province has now launched a new website, OntarioTogether, to connect the government with those who can help. "We are going to search the Ontario marketplace. We will work with any business or individual. We will leave no stone unturned."

Ford's plea is urgent. "We need to hear from you right now. If you need funding to make it happen, we will find a way to help you."

Speaking with other premiers earlier this week, Ford says the need for Ontario's manufacturing sector to answer the call of duty is country-wide.

The province already has 12 million surgical gloves and one million N-95 respirator masks on order right now.

When asked how dire the situation is, Ford would only say he just can't depend on companies outside of Canada to provide the key medical supplies right now. "When you have the whole World, billions of people all wanting the same supply...as a business person, I don't like relying on other countries because they have their needs. When you have a manufacturing base here in Ontario that can produce absolutely anything, absolutely anything here in Ontario, we're going to start that engine and we're going to go full steam ahead."