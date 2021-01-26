Ontario's per cent positivity climbs as COVID testing falls

The province is reporting 1,740 new COVID-19 case numbers today, down from yesterday's total of 1,958. This is the 9th straight day below 3,000 and the 2nd straight day below 2,000. (The last time we recorded fewer cases than today was on December 13 with 1,677.)

The 7-day average is now 2,346 which is down from 2,371 yesterday.

Toronto is reporting 677 new cases - down from 727 yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 320 new cases - down from 365 yesterday.

York Region is reporting 144 new cases - down from 157 yesterday.

30,717 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 5.9% up from yesterday's 5.5% (The last time we completed fewer tests was on November 17 with 26,468 tests completed.)

63 new deaths reported.

35 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

(40 new deaths in people 80+, 19 new deaths in people 60-79, 3 new deaths in people 40-59, 1 new death in people 20-39)

The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 5,909

Number of people in hospital is at 1,466 - up by 68.

Number of people in ICU is 383 - down by 14.

Number of people on ventilators is 298 - up by 15.

Total active cases: 23,036

Cases resolved: 2,261

Vaccine doses administered:

For the day: 15,244

Total: 295,817