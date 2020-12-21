iHeartRadio

Ontario's second wave lockdown beginning December 26th

Queens-park

Ontario's province-wide lockdown will begin Boxing Day.

Premier Ford has announced the lockdown will remain in place for Southern Ontario until January 23 and January 9 for the remainder of Ontario.

Child care will remain open during the duration of the lockdown. If parents are unable to to accommodate their child's learning/care at home, The Ministry of Education will be implementing a targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children, at no cost to eligible parents. If a child care centre is located inside of a school that's closed, it will still be accessible.

Elementary school students will return to in-person classes on January 11th. Secondary school students will continue online classes until January 25th and will resume in-person classes on that day.

Supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, beers stores, and big box stores can remain open to in-person service but with capacity restrictions.

Ice rinks, playgrounds, parks, recreational areas, tobogganing hills, and skating trails will be permitted to stay open. Ski hills will have to close.

Snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, dogsledding, ice skating, and snowshoeing will be permitted winter activities.