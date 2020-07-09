Ontario's top doctor hinting we could be closer to entering Stage 3

Could we be close to entering Stage 3?

The province's top doctor saying today that work is being done in preparation, but the final call won't be his.

"We're continuing to make recommendations up, as well as with the cabinet committees to the cabinet, for consideration, and they are continually, right now, working and looking at that. These are all components that have to be approved through the emergency powers with the cabinet."

David Williams says numbers have been trending in the right direction, and that means serious discussions are being held about what Stage 3 will look like.

As for when the announcement will come, Williams says that will be the premier's decision.

"So, if there's going to be some announcement, of course, that would come from the premier...so we'll have to stay tuned for that."