Ontario seeing record number of COVID patients in ICU

The province is reporting 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from 2,123 yesterday.

We are below the seven day average of 2,266.

Toronto is reporting 636 new cases - up from 611 yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 504 new cases - up from 480

York Region reported a record 218 new cases - up from 192

Windsor-Essex is reporting 172 new cases - up from 138



45,265 new tests were completed. The positivity rate is 5%, compared to 4.7% on Monday.

There are 47,872 people waiting for results. (There are 2,607 more people waiting for results than tests completed)

21 new deaths reported. The total number of people who have died from COVID is now 4,188.

11 of those were residents in long-term care.

(12 new deaths in people 80 years and older, 9 new deaths in people ages 60-79)



Number of people in hospital is 1,005, up 90 from yesterday's 915 (This is the first time we've surpassed 1,000 since May. The record number of hospitalizations was set on May 5 1,043)

Number of people in ICU is 273, up 8 from 265 yesterday. (This is a record. The previous record was set yesterday at 265. Before that, the record was set on April 9 at 264.)

Number of people on ventilators is 172, up 20 from 152 yesterday.

19,300 active cases in the province.

There are 1,900 more resolved cases.