iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ontario sees an increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth straight day

COVID-19

It's been four days in a row now, that we've seen continued increases in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

446 new cases have been reported Tuesday, marking the highest increase since May 24th.

Tuesday also marks 14 days since some retailers were allowed to open in Ontario, with certain restrictions.

More than 15,000 tests were completed with the number of cases under investigation now at nearly 11,000.

17 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the provincial total to 2,193.

331 cases have been resolved meaning the number of people getting sick is outpacing the number of  people getting better.

The number of people in hospital jumped by 20 to 801, while the number of people in ICU remained steady, and the number of people on ventilators was down slightly.

 