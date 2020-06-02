Ontario sees an increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth straight day

It's been four days in a row now, that we've seen continued increases in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

446 new cases have been reported Tuesday, marking the highest increase since May 24th.

Tuesday also marks 14 days since some retailers were allowed to open in Ontario, with certain restrictions.

More than 15,000 tests were completed with the number of cases under investigation now at nearly 11,000.

17 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the provincial total to 2,193.

331 cases have been resolved meaning the number of people getting sick is outpacing the number of people getting better.

The number of people in hospital jumped by 20 to 801, while the number of people in ICU remained steady, and the number of people on ventilators was down slightly.