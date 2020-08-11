Ontario sees dramatic drop in new COVID cases

Ontario has seen an incredible decrease in new COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is reporting only 33 new cases in Ontario today and zero deaths. That's compared to 115 new cases reported yesterday.

She says Toronto Public Health performed a routine data clean-up which removed 21 cases, such as duplicates, that had previously been included in daily case counts.

Over 21,500 tests were completed.

Seventy-five more cases have been resolved.