Ontario sees fewer new cases of COVID-19 compared to the last two days

Ontario is reporting 551 new COVID-19 cases today, and 38 new deaths.

The new provincial total of 11,735 cases is a 4.9 per cent increase over Monday's total, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.

That comes a day after new provincial modelling suggests the community spread in Ontario is in the peak period, though cases in long-term care homes are rising.

At least 367 long-term care residents have died amid outbreaks at 127 facilities.

The provincial total includes 622 deaths and 5,806 resolved cases, which is nearly half.

Hospitalizations are up, however, from 802 to 859, and the numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators also rose, albeit slightly.

