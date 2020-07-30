Ontario sees fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day

It's the first time since late March, that Ontario has seen fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in two consecutive days.

89 new infections were reported today, with 76 on Wednesday.

Also, the number of people who have recovered is up to 165, meaning there are fewer active cases in the province. As a matter of fact, 1,397 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Ontario, with just 234 of those active cases in Toronto.

Windsor and Ottawa led the way for new infections with 15 each. Toronto reported 10, while Peel Region had 12 new cases.

The number of deaths increased by three, to 2,772.

The number of people in hospital dropped by seven to 84, with the number of people in ICU and the number of people on ventilators also down.