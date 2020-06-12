Ontario sees fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since March

Health Officials have reported 182 new cases of COVID-19, marking the first time since March 28th, that we've seen fewer than 200 cases.

The five-day average for new cases in the province is now down to 221.

More than 28,000 tests were completed, marking a one-day high for the second day in a row.

The number of people who recovered was 302, meaning there is now 102 fewer active cases of the virus in the province. As a matter of fact, the number of active cases has dropped by 829, since Tuesday. That means more people are getting better, compared to those getting sick.

The number of deaths grew by 11 to 2,498.

However, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continued to drop, down another 11, with 527 in hospitals in the province with the virus. The numbers of people in ICU and on ventilators were also down slightly.