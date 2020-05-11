Ontario sees fewer than 400 cases for the third straight day

Ontario is reporting 308 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 35 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 20,546 cases, including 1,669 deaths and 15,131 resolved cases.

The total represents a 1.5 per cent increase over Sunday's total, holding the relatively low growth rate for a second day in a row.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose, as did those on ventilators, though the number of patients in intensive care dropped by one.

Nearly 14,000 tests were completed in the 24 hours up to 4 p.m. Sunday, which is lower than the government's stated goal of 16,000, though it has said volumes tend to be lower on the weekends.

Ontario's legislature will sit Tuesday and is expected to extend the province's state of emergency to June 2, while also holding question period again.