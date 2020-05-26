Ontario sees fewest new cases of COVID-19 in almost two months

Health Officials has reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is the lowest total of new cases since March 31st.

The new case total is the first time in five days that we've been below 400 new cases.

The number of tests completed was up a little to more than 9,800, but below the provincial capacity. There are still more than 6,900 cases under investigation.

65.1% of the cases have come in the GTA, and about 77% of the new cases were spread in the community, with the rest in long-term care.

21 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total in Ontario to 2,123.

The number of people in hospital, along with those in the ICU and on ventilators, were all down slightly.