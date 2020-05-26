iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ontario sees fewest new cases of COVID-19 in almost two months

COVID-19

Health Officials has reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is the lowest total of new cases since March 31st.

The new case total is the first time in five days that we've been below 400 new cases.

The number of tests completed was up a little to more than 9,800, but below the provincial capacity. There are still more than 6,900 cases under investigation.

65.1% of the cases have come in the GTA, and about 77% of the new cases were spread in the community, with the rest in long-term care.

21 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total in Ontario to 2,123.

The number of people in hospital, along with those in the ICU and on ventilators, were all down slightly.

 