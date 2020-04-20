Ontario sees highest daily case total so far

Ontario is reporting 606 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase, and 31 new deaths.

Despite the large increase, the new total of 11,184 cases is just 5.7 per cent higher than the day before, continuing a relatively low growth trend.

The total includes 584 deaths and 5,515 resolved cases.

The number of people in hospital confirmed to have COVID-19 and those on ventilator went down slightly, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable.

Ontario health officials are set to release updated COVID-19 modelling today.

The associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, has said the forecasts are ``generally looking better,'' but the province is not out of the woods yet.