Ontario sees more than 400 COVID-19 cases for first time in 11 days

COVID-19

A significant jump in new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday, with 427 new cases confirmed.

That's the first time in 11 days we've seen the number of new cases pass the 400 mark.

It's also much higher than the seven-day average of 344 and the 14-day average of 359.

However, the number of people who died from COVID-19, was the lowest since April 6th, with 15 new deaths recorded.

The number of people in hospital is up slightly, while the number of people in ICU and on ventilators both dropped slightly.

 